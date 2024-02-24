Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) Price Target Increased by 14.72% to 521.77

The average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin (XTRA:PAR) has been revised to 521.77 / share. This is an increase of 14.72% from the prior estimate of 454.82 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 281.10 to a high of 611.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.70% from the latest reported closing price of 411.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAR is 0.40%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 125,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,350K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 71.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,993K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,482K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,677K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 81.44% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,472K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,083K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAR by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.