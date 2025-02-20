Parker-Hannifin Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, produces and sells motion and control technologies and systems. Valued at $89.5 billion by market cap, PH is a leading diversified industrial manufacturer that offers motion-control and fluid systems and industrial components, flight control, hydraulic, fluid conveyance, thermal management, pneumatic, and lubrication systems, and components for aerospace markets.

Shares of this industrial giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. PH has gained 34.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.8%. In 2025, PH stock is up 10.3%, surpassing SPX’s 4.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, PH’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17.6% over the past year. Moreover, PH’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 5.3% gains over the same time frame.

Parker-Hannifin's outstanding performance was driven by robust growth across its transformed portfolio, driving sales every year. Moreover, strong aftermarket demand in both commercial and defense markets propelled this significant top-line expansion.

On Jan. 30, PH shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $6.53 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $6.22. The company’s revenue was $4.7 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $4.8 billion. PH expects its full-year adjusted EPS to be between $26.40 and $27.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect PH’s EPS to grow 5% to $26.71 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering PH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 16 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 7, Citigroup Inc. (C) initiated a “Buy” rating on PH with a price target of $795, implying a potential upside of 13.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $767.32 represents a 9.4% premium to PH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $842 suggests an upside potential of 20%.

