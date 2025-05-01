Stocks
Parker Hannifin Reports Strong Third Quarter Results with Record Earnings and Share Repurchases

May 01, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Parker Hannifin reports Q3 2025 sales of $5.0 billion, with net income up 32% and significant operational margins.

Quiver AI Summary

Parker Hannifin Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with sales of $5.0 billion and a 1% organic sales growth compared to the same quarter the previous year. Net income rose 32% to $961 million, while adjusted net income increased 6% to $904 million. Earnings per share also saw significant growth, with a reported increase of 33% to $7.37. The company achieved an adjusted segment operating margin surpassing 26% for the first time and demonstrated a commitment to shareholder value through a $650 million share repurchase and a 10% dividend increase. Despite some market softness, Parker maintained positive order rates, particularly in its Aerospace Systems segment, which experienced an 11.7% organic growth. The company provided updated guidance for fiscal 2025, anticipating approximately 1% organic sales growth and an adjusted segment operating margin near 25.9%.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased by 32% to $961 million, showcasing strong financial performance.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 33% to $7.37, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.
  • The company achieved a record cash flow from operations of $2.3 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency.
  • Parker Hannifin repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter, demonstrating a commitment to return value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Forecasted sales growth in fiscal 2025 is approximately -1%, indicating potential struggles in demand for the company's products.
  • Diversified Industrial segment sales decreased by 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting a significant contraction in one of the company's primary segments.
  • International businesses within the Diversified Industrial segment also showed a decline in sales by 5.3%, reflecting challenges in global markets.

FAQ

What were Parker Hannifin's Q3 sales for fiscal year 2025?

Parker Hannifin reported sales of $5.0 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

How much did net income increase in Q3 2025?

Net income increased by 32% to $961 million in the third quarter of 2025.

What was the adjusted EPS for Parker Hannifin in Q3 2025?

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 2025 was $6.94, reflecting a 7% increase.

What is Parker Hannifin's forecast for sales growth in fiscal 2025?

The company expects approximately 1% organic sales growth for the fiscal year 2025.

What was the segment operating margin for Parker Hannifin in Q3 2025?

The segment operating margin for Q3 2025 was 23.2%, an increase of 170 basis points.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):





Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:





  • Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%


  • Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%


  • EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%


  • Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps


  • YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales


  • Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter



“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."



"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”




This


news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.





Outlook




Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:




  • Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)


  • Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis


  • EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions





Segment Results


Diversified Industrial Segment



North America Businesses


$ in mm

FY25 Q3


FY24 Q3


Change


Organic Growth

Sales
$
2,031


$
2,231


-9.0
%

-3.5
%

Segment Operating Income
$
467


$
490


-4.8
%


Segment Operating Margin

23.0
%


22.0
%

100 bps


Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
513


$
538


-4.8
%


Adjusted Segment Operating Margin

25.2
%


24.1
%

110 bps
















  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin


  • Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets


  • Orders positive for second consecutive quarter




International Businesses


$ in mm

FY25 Q3


FY24 Q3


Change


Organic Growth

Sales
$
1,358


$
1,434


-5.3
%

-2.8
%

Segment Operating Income
$
312


$
310


0.7
%


Segment Operating Margin

23.0
%


21.6
%

140 bps


Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
340


$
337


1.2
%


Adjusted Segment Operating Margin

25.1
%


23.5
%

160 bps
















  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin


  • Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA


  • Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength


Aerospace Systems Segment


$ in mm

FY25 Q3


FY24 Q3


Change


Organic Growth

Sales
$
1,572


$
1,409


11.6
%

11.7
%

Segment Operating Income
$
373


$
289


28.9
%


Segment Operating Margin

23.7
%


20.5
%

320 bps


Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
451


$
376


19.8
%


Adjusted Segment Operating Margin

28.7
%


26.7
%

200 bps
















  • Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength


  • Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin


  • Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion



Order Rates





FY25 Q3

Parker
+9
%

Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses
+3
%

Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses
+11
%

Aerospace Systems Segment
+14
%






  • Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength


  • Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense


  • Orders remained positive across all reported businesses





About Parker Hannifin




Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

































Contacts:


Media:

Financial Analysts:

Aidan Gormley
Jeff Miller

216-896-3258
216-896-2708

aidan.gormley@parker.com
jeffrey.miller@parker.com








Notice of Webcast




Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.





Note on Orders


The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.





Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures




This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.





Forward-Looking Statements




Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.



Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Net sales

$

4,960,349


$
5,074,356



$

14,606,926


$
14,742,791

Cost of sales


3,129,951



3,279,650




9,249,899



9,478,961

Selling, general and administrative expenses


784,355



816,337




2,415,565



2,496,830

Interest expense


95,942



123,732




309,835



387,229

Other income, net


(44,713

)


(65,406
)



(404,230

)


(228,872
)

Income before income taxes


994,814



920,043




3,035,857



2,608,643

Income taxes


33,628



193,309




427,494



548,780

Net income


961,186



726,734




2,608,363



2,059,863

Less: Noncontrolling interests


320



160




535



611


Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

960,866


$
726,574



$

2,607,828


$
2,059,252










Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:







Basic earnings per share

$

7.48


$
5.65



$

20.28


$
16.03

Diluted earnings per share

$

7.37


$
5.56



$

19.97


$
15.82









Average shares outstanding during period - Basic


128,442,623



128,502,829




128,619,515



128,467,209

Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted


130,320,802



130,593,026




130,576,225



130,169,331


















CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE








Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Amounts in dollars)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Cash dividends per common share

$

1.63


$
1.48



$

4.89


$
4.44






































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH


(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended



As Reported






Adjusted



March 31, 2025

Currency

Divestitures


March 31, 2025

Diversified Industrial Segment

(7.6

)


%


(1.5

)


%


(2.9

)


%


(3.2

)


%

Aerospace Systems Segment

11.6

%


(0.1

)


%






%


11.7

%

Total

(2.2

)


%


(1.0

)


%


(2.1

)


%


0.9

%









(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended



As Reported






Adjusted



March 31, 2025

Currency

Divestitures


March 31, 2025

Diversified Industrial Segment

(6.5

)


%


(1.0

)


%


(1.7

)


%


(3.8

)


%

Aerospace Systems Segment

14.3

%


0.1

%






%


14.2

%

Total

(0.9

)


%


(0.7

)


%


(1.2

)


%


1.0

%




















































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

960,866


$
726,574



$

2,607,828


$
2,059,252

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization expense


135,964



141,216




414,211



438,763

Business realignment charges


10,379



8,468




40,740



35,914

Integration costs to achieve


5,447



13,256




18,751



29,676

Gain on sale of building














(10,461

)





Gain on divestitures














(249,748

)


(25,651
)

Saegertown incident


7,725









7,725






Tax effect of adjustments

1


(36,689

)


(38,779
)



(82,337

)


(108,403
)

Discrete tax benefit

2


(179,849

)








(179,849

)






Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$

903,843


$
850,735



$

2,566,860


$
2,429,551

















































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Amounts in dollars)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Earnings per diluted share

$

7.37


$
5.56



$

19.97


$
15.82

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization expense


1.04



1.08




3.17



3.36

Business realignment charges


0.08



0.06




0.31



0.27

Integration costs to achieve


0.04



0.10




0.14



0.23

Gain on sale of building














(0.08

)





Gain on divestitures














(1.91

)


(0.20
)

Saegertown incident


0.06









0.06






Tax effect of adjustments

1


(0.28

)


(0.29
)



(0.61

)


(0.82
)

Discrete tax benefit

2


(1.37

)








(1.37

)






Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

6.94


$
6.51



$

19.68


$
18.66










1

This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.


2

Release of a tax valuation allowance.



















































































































































































































































































BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025


2024




2025



2024


Net sales







Diversified Industrial

$

3,388,759

$
3,665,643



$

10,097,723


$
10,798,644

Aerospace Systems


1,571,590


1,408,713




4,509,203



3,944,147


Total net sales

$

4,960,349

$
5,074,356



$

14,606,926


$
14,742,791


Segment operating income







Diversified Industrial

$

779,103

$
800,211



$

2,273,211


$
2,359,299

Aerospace Systems


372,908


289,339




1,034,078



778,711


Total segment operating income


1,152,011


1,089,550




3,307,289



3,138,010

Corporate general and administrative expenses


43,698


56,782




148,756



162,340

Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net


1,108,313


1,032,768




3,158,533



2,975,670

Interest expense


95,942


123,732




309,835



387,229

Other expense (income), net


17,557


(11,007
)



(187,159

)


(20,202
)


Income before income taxes

$

994,814

$
920,043



$

3,035,857


$
2,608,643














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Diversified Industrial Segment sales

$

3,388,759


$
3,665,643



$

10,097,723


$
10,798,644










Diversified Industrial Segment operating income

$

779,103


$
800,211



$

2,273,211


$
2,359,299

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization


61,600



66,409




189,434



201,669

Business realignment charges


10,249



6,953




38,492



32,877

Integration costs to achieve


2,072



1,292




3,477



3,302


Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income

$

853,024


$
874,865



$

2,504,614


$
2,597,147










Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin


23.0

%


21.8
%



22.5

%


21.8
%


Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin


25.2

%


23.9
%



24.8

%


24.1
%


















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Aerospace Systems Segment sales

$

1,571,590


$
1,408,713



$

4,509,203


$
3,944,147










Aerospace Systems Segment operating income

$

372,908


$
289,339



$

1,034,078


$
778,711

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization


74,364



74,807




224,777



237,094

Business realignment charges


35



(12
)



429



318

Integration costs to achieve


3,375



11,964




15,274



26,374


Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income

$

450,682


$
376,098



$

1,274,558


$
1,042,497










Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin


23.7

%


20.5
%



22.9

%


19.7
%


Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin


28.7

%


26.7
%



28.3

%


26.4
%














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Total net sales

$

4,960,349


$
5,074,356



$

14,606,926


$
14,742,791










Total segment operating income

$

1,152,011


$
1,089,550



$

3,307,289


$
3,138,010

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization


135,964



141,216




414,211



438,763

Business realignment charges


10,284



6,941




38,921



33,195

Integration costs to achieve


5,447



13,256




18,751



29,676


Adjusted total segment operating income

$

1,303,706


$
1,250,963



$

3,779,172


$
3,639,644










Total segment operating margin


23.2

%


21.5
%



22.6

%


21.3
%


Adjusted total segment operating margin


26.3

%


24.7
%



25.9

%


24.7
%


























































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET


(Unaudited)

March 31,

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025


2024



Assets




Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

408,735

$
422,027

Trade accounts receivable, net


2,852,833


2,865,546

Non-trade and notes receivable


281,789


331,429

Inventories


2,822,547


2,786,800

Prepaid expenses


253,436


252,618

Other current assets


157,800


140,204


Total current assets


6,777,140


6,798,624

Property, plant and equipment, net


2,821,566


2,875,668

Deferred income taxes


271,431


92,704

Investments and other assets


1,215,201


1,207,232

Intangible assets, net


7,370,524


7,816,181

Goodwill


10,461,946


10,507,433


Total assets

$

28,917,808

$
29,297,842







Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities:



Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year

$

1,951,543

$
3,403,065

Accounts payable, trade


1,980,967


1,991,639

Accrued payrolls and other compensation


473,725


581,251

Accrued domestic and foreign taxes


356,506


354,659

Other accrued liabilities


851,725


982,695


Total current liabilities


5,614,466


7,313,309

Long-term debt


7,421,370


7,157,034

Pensions and other postretirement benefits


389,891


437,490

Deferred income taxes


1,399,612


1,583,923

Other liabilities


692,644


725,193

Shareholders' equity


13,390,974


12,071,972

Noncontrolling interests


8,851


8,921


Total liabilities and equity

$

28,917,808

$
29,297,842
















































































































































































































































































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income

$

2,608,363


$
2,059,863

Depreciation and amortization


677,665



696,463

Stock incentive plan compensation


129,766



128,682

Gain on sale of businesses


(253,043

)


(23,667
)

(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets


(8,531

)


5,847

Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables


(101,351

)


(244,268
)

Net change in other assets and liabilities


(514,937

)


(427,509
)

Other, net


(229,171

)


(48,334
)


Net cash provided by operating activities


2,308,761



2,147,077


Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures


(304,153

)


(283,328
)

Proceeds from property, plant and equipment


31,871



8,905

Proceeds from sale of businesses


622,697



75,561

Other, net


(5,745

)


4,561


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


344,670



(194,301
)


Cash flows from financing activities:



Net payments for common stock activity


(856,925

)


(237,689
)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests








(2,883
)

Net payments for debt


(1,193,952

)


(1,193,373
)

Dividends paid


(630,168

)


(571,583
)


Net cash used in financing activities


(2,681,045

)


(2,005,528
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


14,322



(16,946
)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(13,292

)


(69,698
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year


422,027



475,182


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

408,735


$
405,484






































































































RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in percentages)

Fiscal Year 2025


Forecasted net sales

~ (1%)

Adjustments:

Currency

0.5


%

Divestitures

1.5


%


Adjusted forecasted net sales

~ 1%






RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN



(Unaudited)

(Amounts in percentages)

Fiscal Year 2025


Forecasted segment operating margin

~ 22.7%

Adjustments:

Business realignment charges

0.3


%

Costs to achieve

0.1


%

Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense

2.8


%


Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin

~ 25.9%





































































































RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE



(Unaudited)

(Amounts in dollars)

Fiscal Year 2025


Forecasted earnings per diluted share

$25.92 to $26.12

Adjustments:

Business realignment charges

0.47

Costs to achieve

0.17

Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense

4.22

Net gain on divestitures

(1.91)

Gain on sale of building

(0.08)

Saegertown incident

0.06

Tax effect of adjustments

1

(0.88)

Discrete tax benefit

2

(1.37)


Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share

$26.60 to $26.80




1

This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.




2

Release of a tax valuation allowance.



Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding






















































































































































































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION



BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025


2024



2025


2024


Net sales







Diversified Industrial:







North America businesses

$

2,030,970

$
2,231,478


$

6,059,302

$
6,571,587

International businesses


1,357,789


1,434,165



4,038,421


4,227,057










Segment operating income







Diversified Industrial:







North America businesses

$

467,064

$
490,452


$

1,378,194

$
1,458,355

International businesses


312,039


309,759



895,017


900,944




























































































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH



(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended



As Reported







Adjusted



March 31, 2025

Currency


Divestitures


March 31, 2025

Diversified Industrial Segment:








North America businesses

(9.0

)


%


(0.8

)


%


(4.7

)


%


(3.5

)


%

International businesses:








Europe

(8.6

)


%


(1.7

)


%






%


(6.9

)


%

Asia Pacific

(0.8

)


%


(3.0

)


%






%


2.2

%

Latin America

(0.2

)


%


(8.1

)


%






%


7.9

%

International businesses

(5.3

)


%


(2.5

)


%






%


(2.8

)


%










(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended



As Reported







Adjusted



March 31, 2025

Currency


Divestitures


March 31, 2025

Diversified Industrial Segment:








North America businesses

(7.8

)


%


(0.6

)


%


(2.7

)


%


(4.5

)


%

International businesses:








Europe

(8.1

)


%


(0.4

)


%






%


(7.7

)


%

Asia Pacific

0.8

%


(1.9

)


%






%


2.7

%

Latin America

(3.3

)


%


(13.9

)


%






%


10.6

%

International businesses

(4.5

)


%


(1.8

)


%






%


(2.7

)


%




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Diversified Industrial Segment:








North America businesses sales

$

2,030,970


$
2,231,478



$

6,059,302


$
6,571,587










North America businesses operating income

$

467,064


$
490,452



$

1,378,194


$
1,458,355

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization


40,209



43,945




124,169



133,327

Business realignment charges


4,218



3,058




13,106



8,892

Integration costs to achieve


1,038



841




2,088



2,348


Adjusted North America businesses operating income

$

512,529


$
538,296



$

1,517,557


$
1,602,922










North America businesses operating margin


23.0

%


22.0
%



22.7

%


22.2
%


Adjusted North America businesses operating margin


25.2

%


24.1
%



25.0

%


24.4
%














Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)
March 31,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Diversified Industrial Segment:








International businesses sales

$

1,357,789


$
1,434,165



$

4,038,421


$
4,227,057










International businesses operating income

$

312,039


$
309,759



$

895,017


$
900,944

Adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization


21,391



22,464




65,265



68,342

Business realignment charges


6,031



3,895




25,386



23,985

Integration costs to achieve


1,034



451




1,389



954


Adjusted International businesses operating income

$

340,495


$
336,569



$

987,057


$
994,225










International businesses operating margin


23.0

%


21.6
%



22.2

%


21.3
%


Adjusted International businesses operating margin


25.1

%


23.5
%



24.4

%


23.5
%





















