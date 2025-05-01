Parker Hannifin Reports Strong Third Quarter Results with Record Earnings and Share Repurchases

Parker Hannifin reports Q3 2025 sales of $5.0 billion, with net income up 32% and significant operational margins.

Parker Hannifin Corporation reported strong financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with sales of $5.0 billion and a 1% organic sales growth compared to the same quarter the previous year. Net income rose 32% to $961 million, while adjusted net income increased 6% to $904 million. Earnings per share also saw significant growth, with a reported increase of 33% to $7.37. The company achieved an adjusted segment operating margin surpassing 26% for the first time and demonstrated a commitment to shareholder value through a $650 million share repurchase and a 10% dividend increase. Despite some market softness, Parker maintained positive order rates, particularly in its Aerospace Systems segment, which experienced an 11.7% organic growth. The company provided updated guidance for fiscal 2025, anticipating approximately 1% organic sales growth and an adjusted segment operating margin near 25.9%.

Net income increased by 32% to $961 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 33% to $7.37, indicating improved profitability for shareholders.

The company achieved a record cash flow from operations of $2.3 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Parker Hannifin repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter, demonstrating a commitment to return value to shareholders.

Forecasted sales growth in fiscal 2025 is approximately -1%, indicating potential struggles in demand for the company's products.

Diversified Industrial segment sales decreased by 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year, highlighting a significant contraction in one of the company's primary segments.

International businesses within the Diversified Industrial segment also showed a decline in sales by 5.3%, reflecting challenges in global markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):









Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:











Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%



Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%



EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%



Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps



YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales



Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter







“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."





"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”







This





news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.











Outlook









Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:







Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)



Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)



Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis



Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis



EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions











Segment Results























Diversified Industrial Segment





















North America Businesses













$ in mm









FY25 Q3













FY24 Q3













Change













Organic Growth











Sales





$





2,031













$





2,231













-9.0





%









-3.5





%









Segment Operating Income





$





467













$





490













-4.8





%

















Segment Operating Margin









23.0





%













22.0





%









100 bps

















Adjusted Segment Operating Income





$





513













$





538













-4.8





%

















Adjusted Segment Operating Margin









25.2





%













24.1





%









110 bps







































































Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin



Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets



Orders positive for second consecutive quarter

































International Businesses













$ in mm









FY25 Q3













FY24 Q3













Change













Organic Growth











Sales





$





1,358













$





1,434













-5.3





%









-2.8





%









Segment Operating Income





$





312













$





310













0.7





%

















Segment Operating Margin









23.0





%













21.6





%









140 bps

















Adjusted Segment Operating Income





$





340













$





337













1.2





%

















Adjusted Segment Operating Margin









25.1





%













23.5





%









160 bps







































































Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin



Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA



Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength





















Aerospace Systems Segment













$ in mm









FY25 Q3













FY24 Q3













Change













Organic Growth











Sales





$





1,572













$





1,409













11.6





%









11.7





%









Segment Operating Income





$





373













$





289













28.9





%

















Segment Operating Margin









23.7





%













20.5





%









320 bps

















Adjusted Segment Operating Income





$





451













$





376













19.8





%

















Adjusted Segment Operating Margin









28.7





%













26.7





%









200 bps







































































Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength



Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin



Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion



























Order Rates































FY25 Q3











Parker





+9





%









Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses





+3





%









Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses





+11





%









Aerospace Systems Segment





+14





%



























Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength



Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength



Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense



Orders remained positive across all reported businesses











About Parker Hannifin









Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.











Contacts:

















Media:









Financial Analysts:











Aidan Gormley





Jeff Miller









216-896-3258





216-896-2708









aidan.gormley@parker.com





jeffrey.miller@parker.com





































Notice of Webcast









Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.









Note on Orders





The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.









Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.









Forward-Looking Statements









Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.





Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Net sales









$









4,960,349















$





5,074,356















$









14,606,926















$





14,742,791













Cost of sales











3,129,951



















3,279,650



















9,249,899



















9,478,961













Selling, general and administrative expenses











784,355



















816,337



















2,415,565



















2,496,830













Interest expense











95,942



















123,732



















309,835



















387,229













Other income, net











(44,713









)















(65,406





)















(404,230









)















(228,872





)









Income before income taxes











994,814



















920,043



















3,035,857



















2,608,643













Income taxes











33,628



















193,309



















427,494



















548,780













Net income











961,186



















726,734



















2,608,363



















2,059,863













Less: Noncontrolling interests











320



















160



















535



















611















Net income attributable to common shareholders









$









960,866















$





726,574















$









2,607,828















$





2,059,252



















































Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:







































Basic earnings per share







$









7.48















$





5.65















$









20.28















$





16.03













Diluted earnings per share







$









7.37















$





5.56















$









19.97















$





15.82

















































Average shares outstanding during period - Basic











128,442,623



















128,502,829



















128,619,515



















128,467,209













Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted











130,320,802



















130,593,026



















130,576,225



















130,169,331























































































CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE











































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Amounts in dollars)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Cash dividends per common share









$









1.63















$





1.48















$









4.89















$





4.44











































































































RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH























(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended















As Reported





























Adjusted

















March 31, 2025











Currency









Divestitures











March 31, 2025











Diversified Industrial Segment







(7.6









)





%













(1.5









)





%













(2.9









)





%













(3.2









)





%











Aerospace Systems Segment







11.6









%













(0.1









)





%













—









%













11.7









%











Total







(2.2









)





%













(1.0









)





%













(2.1









)





%













0.9









%















































(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended















As Reported





























Adjusted

















March 31, 2025











Currency









Divestitures











March 31, 2025











Diversified Industrial Segment







(6.5









)





%













(1.0









)





%













(1.7









)





%













(3.8









)





%











Aerospace Systems Segment







14.3









%













0.1









%













—









%













14.2









%











Total







(0.9









)





%













(0.7









)





%













(1.2









)





%













1.0









%

















































































































RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Net income attributable to common shareholders









$









960,866















$





726,574















$









2,607,828















$





2,059,252













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization expense











135,964



















141,216



















414,211



















438,763













Business realignment charges











10,379



















8,468



















40,740



















35,914













Integration costs to achieve











5,447



















13,256



















18,751



















29,676













Gain on sale of building











—



















—



















(10,461









)















—













Gain on divestitures











—



















—



















(249,748









)















(25,651





)









Saegertown incident











7,725



















—



















7,725



















—













Tax effect of adjustments



1













(36,689









)















(38,779





)















(82,337









)















(108,403





)









Discrete tax benefit



2













(179,849









)















—



















(179,849









)















—















Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders









$









903,843















$





850,735















$









2,566,860















$





2,429,551











































































































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Amounts in dollars)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Earnings per diluted share









$









7.37















$





5.56















$









19.97















$





15.82













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization expense











1.04



















1.08



















3.17



















3.36













Business realignment charges











0.08



















0.06



















0.31



















0.27













Integration costs to achieve











0.04



















0.10



















0.14



















0.23













Gain on sale of building











—



















—



















(0.08









)















—













Gain on divestitures











—



















—



















(1.91









)















(0.20





)









Saegertown incident











0.06



















—



















0.06



















—













Tax effect of adjustments



1













(0.28









)















(0.29





)















(0.61









)















(0.82





)









Discrete tax benefit



2













(1.37









)















—



















(1.37









)















—















Adjusted earnings per diluted share









$









6.94















$





6.51















$









19.68















$





18.66



















































1



This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.











2



Release of a tax valuation allowance.







































BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025















2024



















2025



















2024















Net sales







































Diversified Industrial







$









3,388,759











$





3,665,643















$









10,097,723















$





10,798,644













Aerospace Systems











1,571,590















1,408,713



















4,509,203



















3,944,147















Total net sales









$









4,960,349











$





5,074,356















$









14,606,926















$





14,742,791















Segment operating income







































Diversified Industrial







$









779,103











$





800,211















$









2,273,211















$





2,359,299













Aerospace Systems











372,908















289,339



















1,034,078



















778,711















Total segment operating income













1,152,011















1,089,550



















3,307,289



















3,138,010













Corporate general and administrative expenses











43,698















56,782



















148,756



















162,340













Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net











1,108,313















1,032,768



















3,158,533



















2,975,670













Interest expense











95,942















123,732



















309,835



















387,229













Other expense (income), net











17,557















(11,007





)















(187,159









)















(20,202





)











Income before income taxes









$









994,814











$





920,043















$









3,035,857















$





2,608,643











































































































RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Diversified Industrial Segment sales









$









3,388,759















$





3,665,643















$









10,097,723















$





10,798,644



















































Diversified Industrial Segment operating income









$









779,103















$





800,211















$









2,273,211















$





2,359,299













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization











61,600



















66,409



















189,434



















201,669













Business realignment charges











10,249



















6,953



















38,492



















32,877













Integration costs to achieve











2,072



















1,292



















3,477



















3,302















Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income









$









853,024















$





874,865















$









2,504,614















$





2,597,147



















































Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin













23.0









%















21.8





%















22.5









%















21.8





%











Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin













25.2









%















23.9





%















24.8









%















24.1





%





















































































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Aerospace Systems Segment sales









$









1,571,590















$





1,408,713















$









4,509,203















$





3,944,147



















































Aerospace Systems Segment operating income









$









372,908















$





289,339















$









1,034,078















$





778,711













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization











74,364



















74,807



















224,777



















237,094













Business realignment charges











35



















(12





)















429



















318













Integration costs to achieve











3,375



















11,964



















15,274



















26,374















Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income









$









450,682















$





376,098















$









1,274,558















$





1,042,497



















































Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin













23.7









%















20.5





%















22.9









%















19.7





%











Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin













28.7









%















26.7





%















28.3









%















26.4





%





































































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Total net sales









$









4,960,349















$





5,074,356















$









14,606,926















$





14,742,791



















































Total segment operating income









$









1,152,011















$





1,089,550















$









3,307,289















$





3,138,010













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization











135,964



















141,216



















414,211



















438,763













Business realignment charges











10,284



















6,941



















38,921



















33,195













Integration costs to achieve











5,447



















13,256



















18,751



















29,676















Adjusted total segment operating income









$









1,303,706















$





1,250,963















$









3,779,172















$





3,639,644



















































Total segment operating margin













23.2









%















21.5





%















22.6









%















21.3





%











Adjusted total segment operating margin













26.3









%















24.7





%















25.9









%















24.7





%







































































































































































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET























(Unaudited)







March 31,











June 30,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025















2024













Assets



























Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents







$









408,735











$





422,027









Trade accounts receivable, net











2,852,833















2,865,546









Non-trade and notes receivable











281,789















331,429









Inventories











2,822,547















2,786,800









Prepaid expenses











253,436















252,618









Other current assets











157,800















140,204











Total current assets













6,777,140















6,798,624









Property, plant and equipment, net











2,821,566















2,875,668









Deferred income taxes











271,431















92,704









Investments and other assets











1,215,201















1,207,232









Intangible assets, net











7,370,524















7,816,181









Goodwill











10,461,946















10,507,433











Total assets









$









28,917,808











$





29,297,842

































Liabilities and equity



























Current liabilities:























Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year







$









1,951,543











$





3,403,065









Accounts payable, trade











1,980,967















1,991,639









Accrued payrolls and other compensation











473,725















581,251









Accrued domestic and foreign taxes











356,506















354,659









Other accrued liabilities











851,725















982,695











Total current liabilities













5,614,466















7,313,309









Long-term debt











7,421,370















7,157,034









Pensions and other postretirement benefits











389,891















437,490









Deferred income taxes











1,399,612















1,583,923









Other liabilities











692,644















725,193









Shareholders' equity











13,390,974















12,071,972









Noncontrolling interests











8,851















8,921











Total liabilities and equity









$









28,917,808











$





29,297,842







































































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS























Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income







$









2,608,363















$





2,059,863













Depreciation and amortization











677,665



















696,463













Stock incentive plan compensation











129,766



















128,682













Gain on sale of businesses











(253,043









)















(23,667





)









(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets











(8,531









)















5,847













Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables











(101,351









)















(244,268





)









Net change in other assets and liabilities











(514,937









)















(427,509





)









Other, net











(229,171









)















(48,334





)











Net cash provided by operating activities













2,308,761



















2,147,077















Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures











(304,153









)















(283,328





)









Proceeds from property, plant and equipment











31,871



















8,905













Proceeds from sale of businesses











622,697



















75,561













Other, net











(5,745









)















4,561















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities













344,670



















(194,301





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Net payments for common stock activity











(856,925









)















(237,689





)









Acquisition of noncontrolling interests











—



















(2,883





)









Net payments for debt











(1,193,952









)















(1,193,373





)









Dividends paid











(630,168









)















(571,583





)











Net cash used in financing activities













(2,681,045









)















(2,005,528





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash











14,322



















(16,946





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents











(13,292









)















(69,698





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year











422,027



















475,182















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$









408,735















$





405,484



































































RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH















(Unaudited)













(Amounts in percentages)







Fiscal Year 2025













Forecasted net sales









~ (1%)











Adjustments:













Currency







0.5





%











Divestitures







1.5





%













Adjusted forecasted net sales









~ 1%





































RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN























(Unaudited)













(Amounts in percentages)







Fiscal Year 2025













Forecasted segment operating margin









~ 22.7%











Adjustments:













Business realignment charges







0.3





%











Costs to achieve







0.1





%











Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense







2.8





%













Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin









~ 25.9%

























































RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE























(Unaudited)













(Amounts in dollars)







Fiscal Year 2025













Forecasted earnings per diluted share









$25.92 to $26.12











Adjustments:













Business realignment charges







0.47











Costs to achieve







0.17











Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense







4.22











Net gain on divestitures







(1.91)











Gain on sale of building







(0.08)











Saegertown incident







0.06











Tax effect of adjustments



1









(0.88)











Discrete tax benefit



2









(1.37)













Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share









$26.60 to $26.80

























1



This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.























2



Release of a tax valuation allowance.

























Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding







































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





















BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



















Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025















2024















2025















2024











Net sales







































Diversified Industrial:





































North America businesses







$









2,030,970











$





2,231,478











$









6,059,302











$





6,571,587









International businesses











1,357,789















1,434,165















4,038,421















4,227,057















































Segment operating income







































Diversified Industrial:





































North America businesses







$









467,064











$





490,452











$









1,378,194











$





1,458,355









International businesses











312,039















309,759















895,017















900,944











































































































































RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH































(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended















As Reported

































Adjusted

















March 31, 2025











Currency













Divestitures











March 31, 2025











Diversified Industrial Segment:









































North America businesses







(9.0









)





%













(0.8









)





%













(4.7









)





%













(3.5









)





%











International businesses:









































Europe







(8.6









)





%













(1.7









)





%













—









%













(6.9









)





%











Asia Pacific







(0.8









)





%













(3.0









)





%













—









%













2.2









%











Latin America







(0.2









)





%













(8.1









)





%













—









%













7.9









%











International businesses







(5.3









)





%













(2.5









)





%













—









%













(2.8









)





%



















































(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended















As Reported

































Adjusted

















March 31, 2025











Currency













Divestitures











March 31, 2025











Diversified Industrial Segment:









































North America businesses







(7.8









)





%













(0.6









)





%













(2.7









)





%













(4.5









)





%











International businesses:









































Europe







(8.1









)





%













(0.4









)





%













—









%













(7.7









)





%











Asia Pacific







0.8









%













(1.9









)





%













—









%













2.7









%











Latin America







(3.3









)





%













(13.9









)





%













—









%













10.6









%











International businesses







(4.5









)





%













(1.8









)





%













—









%













(2.7









)





%

























































































































RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS























Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Diversified Industrial Segment:









































North America businesses sales









$









2,030,970















$





2,231,478















$









6,059,302















$





6,571,587



















































North America businesses operating income









$









467,064















$





490,452















$









1,378,194















$





1,458,355













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization











40,209



















43,945



















124,169



















133,327













Business realignment charges











4,218



















3,058



















13,106



















8,892













Integration costs to achieve











1,038



















841



















2,088



















2,348















Adjusted North America businesses operating income









$









512,529















$





538,296















$









1,517,557















$





1,602,922



















































North America businesses operating margin













23.0









%















22.0





%















22.7









%















22.2





%











Adjusted North America businesses operating margin













25.2









%















24.1





%















25.0









%















24.4





%





































































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended









(Unaudited)





March 31,









March 31,









(Dollars in thousands)











2025



















2024



















2025



















2024















Diversified Industrial Segment:









































International businesses sales









$









1,357,789















$





1,434,165















$









4,038,421















$





4,227,057



















































International businesses operating income









$









312,039















$





309,759















$









895,017















$





900,944













Adjustments:





































Acquired intangible asset amortization











21,391



















22,464



















65,265



















68,342













Business realignment charges











6,031



















3,895



















25,386



















23,985













Integration costs to achieve











1,034



















451



















1,389



















954















Adjusted International businesses operating income









$









340,495















$





336,569















$









987,057















$





994,225



















































International businesses operating margin













23.0









%















21.6





%















22.2









%















21.3





%











Adjusted International businesses operating margin













25.1









%















23.5





%















24.4









%















23.5





%











































































