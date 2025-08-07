Parker-Hannifin Q4 Profit Up; Guides FY26

Markets
(RTTNews) - Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH), a motion and control technologies company, on Wednesday announced that net income attributable to shareholders increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders to $923 million from $785 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $7.15 versus $6.01 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income increased to $992 million from $884 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $7.69 versus $6.77 last year.

Twenty analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $7.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA increased to $1.40 billion from $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA also jumped to $1.40 billion from $1.36 billion prior year.

Net sales increased to $5.24 billion from $5.19 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expects earnings per share for the fiscal year of 2026 to range between $24.68 and $25.68. And adjusted earnings per share to range between $28.40 and $29.40.

Sales growth for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to range between 2% and 5% and organic sales growth of approximately 3% at the midpoint.

In the pre-market trading, Parker-Hannifin is 5.89% higher at $737.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

