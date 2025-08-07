Parker-Hannifin Q4 Earnings Beat, Aerospace Systems Sales Up Y/Y

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025) adjusted earnings (excluding 54 cents from non-recurring items) of $7.69 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08. The bottom line jumped 14% year over year.



Total sales of $5.24 billion beat the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The top line increased 1.1% year over year. Organic sales grew 2.1%. Orders increased 5% year over year.



In fiscal 2025, PH reported net revenues of $19.9 billion, which decreased 0.4% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $27.33 per share, up 7% year over year.

PH’s Segmental Details

The Diversified Industrial segment’s sales totaled $3.57 billion, representing 68% of total sales. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s sales decreased 2.5%.



Sales from Diversified Industrial North America totaled $2.08 billion, down 6.9% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $2.05 billion. Diversified International sales were $1.49 billion, up 4.3% year over year. The consensus mark was pegged at $1.41 billion.



Orders for Diversified Industrial North America increased 2% year over year, while Diversified Industrial International orders were flat on a year-over-year basis.



The Aerospace Systems segment generated sales of $1.68 billion, which accounted for 32% of total sales. Sales jumped 9.7% year over year, thanks to aftermarket sales growth in both commercial and defense markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.64 billion. Orders for the Aerospace Systems unit increased 12% on a year-over-year basis.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Parker-Hannifin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Parker-Hannifin Corporation Quote

PH’s Margin Profile

Parker-Hannifin’s cost of sales was $3.29 billion, down 1.1% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.6% from the prior year to $839 million.



Adjusted total segment operating income increased 7.2% year over year to $1.41 billion. Adjusted total segment operating margin increased 160 basis points year over year to 26.9%.

PH’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, Parker-Hannifin had cash and cash equivalents of $467 million compared with $422 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Long-term debt was $7.49 billion compared with $7.16 billion at the end of fiscal 2024.



In fiscal 2025, Parker-Hannifin generated net cash of $3.78 billion from operating activities compared with $3.38 billion in the year-ago period.



Capital spending totaled $435 million in the fiscal year compared with $400 million in the year-ago period.



Parker-Hannifin paid out cash dividends of $861 million, up 10.1% year over year.

PH’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance Issued

Parker-Hannifin has issued its fiscal 2026 guidance. The company now expects total sales to increase 2-5% year over year. Organic sales are projected to increase 1.5-4.5%. Its adjusted operating margin is estimated to be 26.3-26.7%.



Parker-Hannifin currently expects adjusted earnings to be in the band of $28.40-$29.40 per share.

PH’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.



Teck Resources Limited TECK came out with earnings of $0.27 per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2. This compares with earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.



Teck Resources posted revenues of $1.46 billion in the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.83 billion.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported earnings of $2.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. This compares with earnings of $2.2 per share a year ago.



Packaging Corp. posted revenues of $2.17 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.08 billion.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.