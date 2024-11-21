Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $775 from $725 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond raised the firm’s price target on Parker-Hannifin (PH) to $775 from $725 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm cites its greater confidence in the long-term growth trajectory for the price target change.

