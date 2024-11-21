Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $763 from $710 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Parker-Hannifin (PH) to $763 from $710 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting investor meetings with management. The message to investors was “steady execution” as Parker-Hannifin “appears well positioned to navigate any broader trade/tariff disruptions with little impact on margins or manufacturing strategy,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says aerospace demand tailwinds are “still firmly in place,” while industrial is in a downturn for now but likely gets better as 2025 progresses.
