Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $763 from $710 at Baird

November 21, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Parker-Hannifin (PH) to $763 from $710 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after hosting investor meetings with management. The message to investors was “steady execution” as Parker-Hannifin “appears well positioned to navigate any broader trade/tariff disruptions with little impact on margins or manufacturing strategy,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says aerospace demand tailwinds are “still firmly in place,” while industrial is in a downturn for now but likely gets better as 2025 progresses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

