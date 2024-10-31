News & Insights

Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $710 from $695 at Baird

Baird analyst Mircea Dobre raised the firm’s price target on Parker-Hannifin (PH) to $710 from $695 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares post the fiscal Q1 report. The company is managing its tougher end markets very well, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Parker-Hannifin “keeps finding ways to turn lemons into lemonade which is the mark of a good, well-run business.”

