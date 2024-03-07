Parker-Hannifin (PH) Up 46.5% in a Year: Will the Trend Last?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH appears in good shape. Its shares have surged more than 46% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21.3% growth.

What’s Aiding PH?

Steady demand across end markets and higher orders are supporting Parker-Hannifin’s growth. The Diversified Industrial International segment is benefiting from effective cost management policies. The segment’s revenues increased 0.5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Dec 31, 2023).



Revenues in the Aerospace Systems segment jumped 15% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by strong momentum in the commercial aftermarket and favorable aftermarket mix. Outstanding Meggitt performance also aided the segment in the fiscal second quarter. Parker-Hannifin expects the Aerospace Systems segment’s sales to increase approximately 19.5-21.5% and organic sales to rise approximately 12% in fiscal 2024.



The company’s measures to expand its operations through asset additions support its top-line growth. In September 2022, Parker-Hannifin completed the acquisition of Meggitt plc, a global leader in motion and control technologies. The acquisition expanded Parker-Hannifin’s presence in the UK, positioning it well to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems. The company reduced debt by approximately $2.2 billion since the closure of this acquisition. It is worth noting that acquisitions boosted the company's sales by 5.6% in the first six months of fiscal 2024.



PH’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends holds promise. In April 2023, the company hiked its dividend by 11% to $1.48 per share (annually: $5.92). In the first six months of fiscal 2024, Parker-Hannifin paid out cash dividends of $381.1 million, up 11.3% from the year-ago period.

Will the Uptrend in Shares Last?

Parker-Hannifin has doubled its portfolio of aerospace, filtration and engineered materials in the past eight years. Also, it is strategically shifting toward longer-cycle and secular trends revenue mix. The growth drivers, i.e., the Win strategy, macro-CapEx reinvestment, acquisitions and secular growth trends, are likely to help Parker-Hannifin achieve 4-6% organic growth by fiscal 2027. The company also expects to increase its earnings to $30 per share and is set to achieve a 25% adjusted segment operating margin by fiscal 2027 (ending June 2027).



In the quarters ahead, the company is likely to gain from its unique Win Strategy (version 3.0 launched in fiscal 2020), which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth. The Win strategy supports PH’s margin performance. In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased 330 basis points year over year to 25.7%. Also, Parker-Hannifin’s effective pricing and supply-chain management actions have been helping it tackle challenges related to the supply chain and higher costs for a while.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. ATMU presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ATMU’s earnings estimates have increased 2% for 2024 in the past 60 days. Shares of Atmus Filtration have risen 6.7% in the past year.



Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.4%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTEK’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 2.9%. The stock has soared 33.2% in the past year.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 1.7% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 29.6% in the past year.

