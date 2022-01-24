Parker Hannifin (PH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $306.28, changing hands as low as $298.41 per share. Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $247.41 per share, with $334.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $305.12. The PH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

