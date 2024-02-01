Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Parker-Hannifin (PH) reported revenue of $4.82 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.15, compared to $4.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change : 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

: 3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.4%. Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 15% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15% versus 11.9% estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change : -1.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.9%.

: -1.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.9%. Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - as reported : 0.5% versus -0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus -0.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - as reported : -1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.

: -1.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.3%. Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change : -0.2% versus -2.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -0.2% versus -2.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change : 15% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%.

: 15% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%. Net sales- Aerospace Systems : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International : $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

: $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America : $2.11 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $2.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $510.36 million compared to the $478.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

