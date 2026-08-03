Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin (PH) to post quarterly earnings of $8.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.61 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Parker-Hannifin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Aerospace Systems' stands at $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Reported sales growth - Aerospace Systems' at 9.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Reported sales growth - Diversified Industrial International Businesses' reaching 4.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic sales growth - Aerospace Systems' should arrive at 9.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' of $589.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $555.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' should come in at $549.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $486.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $395.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $369.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, PH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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