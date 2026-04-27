Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.37 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Parker-Hannifin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Diversified Industrial- International' should come in at $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Aerospace Systems' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Reported sales growth - Aerospace Systems' at 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic sales growth - Aerospace Systems' of 10.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' will likely reach $560.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $512.53 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' stands at $516.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $450.68 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' reaching $393.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $340.50 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Corporate general and administrative expenses' will reach -$51.50 million.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have demonstrated returns of +9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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