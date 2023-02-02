Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise 22% Y/Y

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings (excluding $1.72 from non-recurring items) of $4.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45. The bottom line improved 6.7% year over year.



Total revenues of $4,674.8 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,461.5 million. The top line jumped 22.2% year over year. Organic sales for the quarter increased 10.3% year over year. Orders were up 3% year over year.

Segmental Details

The Diversified Industrial segment’s revenues totaled $3,538.38 million, representing 75.7% of net revenues for the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 10.4%.



Revenues generated in North America totaled $2,140.69 million, up 18.5% year over year. International revenues were $1,397.70 million, nearly flat year over year. Orders for Diversified Industrial North America grew 2%, while Diversified Industrial International decreased 4% year over year.



The Aerospace Systems segment generated revenues of $1,136.43 million, which accounted for 24.3% of net revenues for the reported quarter. Sales jumped 84% year over year. Orders for the quarter increased 22% on a rolling 12-month average basis.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Parker-Hannifin Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Parker-Hannifin Corporation Quote

Margin Profile

For the reported quarter, Parker-Hannifin’s cost of sales rose 26.1% year over year to $3,236.81 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 39.1% from the prior year to $814.97 million.



Adjusted total segment operating income increased 21.8% year over year to $1 billion. Adjusted total segment operating margin dipped 10 basis points year over year to 21.5%. Interest expenses for the quarter soared more than 100% year over year to $146.93 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting the fiscal second quarter, Parker-Hannifin had cash and cash equivalents of $756.06 million compared with $449.48 million in the year-ago period. Long-term debt was $12.03 billion compared with $6.25 billion at the end of the year-ago period.



In the first six months of fiscal 2023, PH generated net cash of $1.08 billion from operating activities compared with $1 billion at the end of the year-ago quarter. Capital spending totaled $185.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023 compared with $105.61 million in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Parker-Hannifin paid out cash dividends of $342.36 million, up 28.9% from the year-ago period.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Parker-Hannifin expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of 6-8%. Adjusted earnings are estimated to be $19.20-$19.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $19.12.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALLE pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allegion’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 2.8% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 16.9% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Valmont’s fourth-quarter earnings estimate has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 22.9% in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.