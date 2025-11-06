Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Parker-Hannifin (PH) reported $5.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of $7.22 for the same period compares to $6.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.67, the EPS surprise was +8.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 13.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.1%.

: 13.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.1%. Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - As reported : -2.7% compared to the -6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: -2.7% compared to the -6% average estimate based on three analysts. Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - As reported : 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.

: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.1%. Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported : 3.2% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 0.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Net sales - Diversified Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change : 1% compared to the 0% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1% compared to the 0% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales - Diversified Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change : 2.1% compared to the -1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.1% compared to the -1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change : 1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change : 12.8% versus 8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.8% versus 8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales- Aerospace Systems : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International : $1.4 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $1.4 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America : $2.04 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.

: $2.04 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change. Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America: $552 million versus $505.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

