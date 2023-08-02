Parker-Hannifin (PH) Price Target Increased by 7.25% to 426.52

The average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has been revised to 426.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.25% from the prior estimate of 397.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 472.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.03% from the latest reported closing price of 410.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.37%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 129,237K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,683K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 27.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 63.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,972K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,703K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,191K shares, representing an increase of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 76.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,193K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PH by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

