Parker-Hannifin (PH) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 453.63

The average one-year price target for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has been revised to 453.63 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 426.52 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.31% from the latest reported closing price of 418.83 / share.

Parker-Hannifin Declares $1.48 Dividend

On August 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share ($5.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.48 per share.

At the current share price of $418.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2002 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parker-Hannifin. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PH is 0.39%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 128,354K shares. The put/call ratio of PH is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 4,710K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 366.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,001K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,890K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,761K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,703K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 510.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,190K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PH by 737.71% over the last quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.