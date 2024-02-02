Parker-Hannifin (PH) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Parker-Hannifin (PH) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PH surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

PH has rallied 10.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests PH could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at PH's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PH on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

