Parker-Hannifin (PH) Gains From End-Market Strength Amid Risks

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has been benefiting from strong demand for its products and solutions in the industrial end market. Recovery in the company’s commercial aerospace end market and its unique Win Strategy (version 3.0) are likely to drive its performance in the quarters ahead. For fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022), the company anticipates sales growth of 6-9% on a year-over-year basis. It registered a 4.8% sales increase in fiscal 2021 (ended June 2021).



PH intends to acquire assets for strengthening its businesses and expanding its market share. It enhanced its business portfolio with the buyout of Exotic Metals Forming Company and LORD Corporation in fiscal 2020 (ended June 2020). Also, the company’s agreement to acquire Meggitt plc (entered in August 2021) will likely enhance its motion & control technologies offerings in aerospace and defense end markets. Acquisitions had a positive contribution of $394.1 million to its sales in fiscal 2021.



Parker-Hannifin remains focused on rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended September 2021), it used $132.9 million for paying out dividends, reflecting an increase of 17.1% year over year. In April 2021, it hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 17%. Also, it deployed an additional $180 million for share buybacks on a discretionary basis.



However, it has been experiencing the adverse impact of escalating costs and expenses over time. In the fiscal first quarter, the company’s cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13.7% and 10.2%, respectively, year over year. For fiscal 2022, it anticipates corporate general & administrative, interest and other expenses (on an adjusted basis) of $461 million.



Its high-debt profile also poses a concern. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, its long-term debt balance remained high at $6,263.9 million. Considering the company’s high debt profile, its cash and cash equivalents of $478.6 million do not seem impressive.



In the past six months, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 2.6% compared with the industry's growth of 3.2%.



