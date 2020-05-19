Parker-Hannifin (PH) Displays Bright Prospects Amid Risks

On May 19, we issued an updated research report on Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH.



In the past month, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 22.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.9%.







Existing Business Scenario



Parker-Hannifin will likely benefit from its robust backlog level at the Aerospace Systems segment in the quarters ahead. Also, persistent strength in certain end markets, including power, semiconductor, marine and mining is likely to boost the company’s top-line performance. In addition, benefits from its unique Win Strategy are anticipated to support revenue growth.



Also, the company has been investing in acquisitions over time. It acquired Exotic Metals Forming Company in September 2019 and LORD Corporation in October 2019. Notably, acquired assets had a positive contribution of 9.3% to the company’s sales in third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended March 2020). It believes that both buyouts will continue to be accretive to organic growth and margins.



Moreover, in response to the coronavirus crisis, the company has been executing several cost-control measures, including the reduction of discretionary expenses, a hiring freeze and reduction of capital expenditure. In the quarters ahead, the measures will help the company to maintain a healthy margin performance amid the crisis.



However, the company has been suffering from challenging end-market conditions, particularly at aerospace, and oil and gas space. Notably, the duration of the coronavirus pandemic and the impacts of the governmental regulations imposed in response to the crisis will likely have a bearing on its results. On uncertainties, regarding the impacts of the outbreak on financial and operating results, it has withdrawn its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.



In addition, the company’s realignment expenses have been adversely impacting its earnings over the past few quarters. Notably, in the second (ended December 2019) and third quarters of fiscal 2020, business-realignment expenses hurt its adjusted earnings by 8 cents and 10 cents per share, respectively.



Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked stocks are Intellicheck, Inc. IDN, Graphic Packaging Holding Company GPK and Broadwind Energy, Inc. BWEN. All companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Intellicheck delivered a positive earnings surprise of 70.24%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Graphic Packaging delivered a positive earnings surprise of 9.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Broadwind Energy delivered a positive earnings surprise of 50.00%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.