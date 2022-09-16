Parker-Hannifin (PH) Closes Meggitt Deal, Expands in UK

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH recently completed its previously announced acquisition of Meggitt PLC for approximately £6.3 billion. Meggitt is a UK-based company specializing in components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defense and energy markets.



The acquisition expands Parker-Hannifin’s presence in the UK, positioning it well to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft, and aeroengine components and systems.



The transaction is expected to increase organic growth, generate a higher cash flow and boost earnings per share (excluding one-time costs and deal-related amortization) for PH, thus driving significant value creation for its shareholders.

The Meggitt acquisition will add complementary technologies to Parker-Hannifin’s network and increase the aftermarket mix through recurring revenue. The buyout strengthens PH’s motion & control technologies offerings in the aerospace and defense end markets.



The acquisition is aligned with Parker-Hannifin’s Win Strategy, which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth. The Win strategy is supporting the company’s margin expansion.



PH’s measures to transform its portfolio by adding more resilient businesses should drive its top line. The company strengthened its business portfolio through the acquisition of Exotic Metals Forming Company and LORD Corporation in fiscal 2020.

