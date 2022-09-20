Parker-Hannifin (PH) Closes Aircraft Wheel & Brake Unit Sale

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH has completed its previously announced divestiture of the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman Corporation KAMN. The deal was valued at $440 million.



Based in Bloomfield, CT, Kaman is engaged in offering components and materials to the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets.



Some of the products manufactured by Kaman are spring energized seals, springs and contacts, miniature ball bearings and others.

ParkerHannifin Corporation Price

ParkerHannifin Corporation price | ParkerHannifin Corporation Quote



Parker-Hannifin’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division, located in Avon, OH, engages in producing wheels, brake systems and related hydraulic products for aircraft. Its products are used in business aviation, general aviation, rotorcraft and military aircraft end markets. The segment generates annual sales of approximately $70 million.



The divestiture is in sync with PH’s strategy of restructuring its business portfolio and concentrating more on core businesses. The transaction is also in compliance with the condition of the European Commission to clear the Meggitt acquisition, provided Parker-Hannifin keeps up with its commitment to divesting the Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division. PH recently completed the £6.3 billion acquisition of Meggitt, expanding its presence in the United Kingdom.



While Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Kaman presently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:



Lindsay Corporation LNN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LNN pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



Lindsay has an estimated earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 27.2% in the past three months.



Valmont Industries VMI presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VMI pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.



Valmont Industries has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. Shares of the company have jumped 22.8% in the past three months.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ParkerHannifin Corporation (PH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lindsay Corporation (LNN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kaman Corporation (KAMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.