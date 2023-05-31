Parker-Hannifin (PH) Arm Wins Five-Year Contract From AMCOM

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s PH business unit, Parker Aerospace, recently secured a deal from U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) to provide overhaul and upgradation services for the UH-60 Blackhawk hydraulic pump and flight control actuation. However, the financial terms of the contract were kept under wraps.



The five-year contract comprises provisions for firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery indefinite quantity for the U.S. Army’s aircraft. Per the deal, PH will be responsible for providing engineering, supply-chain and field service support at Texas-based CCAD. Parker-Hannifin will provide these services as per the fixed rates.

The Parker Aerospace personnel will carry out swift and premium repair works while fulfilling the availability, constancy and maintainability requirements of the aircraft. This will also help meet the performance metrics. It is worth noting that the PH staff will work alongside the repair depot personnel. The services to be provided by Parker-Hannifin will reduce risks, costs and complexity in fleet maintenance operations for the U.S. Army.

