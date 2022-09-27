Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Parker-Hannifin's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Parker-Hannifin had debt of US$11.5b, up from US$6.58b in one year. However, it does have US$563.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$10.9b. NYSE:PH Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Parker-Hannifin's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Parker-Hannifin had liabilities of US$5.86b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$11.2b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$563.7m in cash and US$2.64b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$13.9b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Parker-Hannifin is worth a massive US$30.8b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Parker-Hannifin's net debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 11.4 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying a high cost to maintain that level of debt. Even were the low cost to prove unsustainable, that is a good sign. We note that Parker-Hannifin grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Parker-Hannifin's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Parker-Hannifin generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Parker-Hannifin's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Parker-Hannifin is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Parker-Hannifin has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

