News & Insights

Markets
PH

Parker-Hannifin Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook Above View; Stock Up Nearly 6% In Pre-Market

February 01, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), a maker of motion and control systems, on Thursday announced in its second-quarter earnings report that it has revised up its full-year earnings guidance.

For the full year, the company now expects net income per share of $20 to $20.60 against its previous outlook of $18.73 to $19.53. Excluding items, PH now projects income per share of $23.90 to $24.50, higher than its earlier outlook of $22.60 to $23.40.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register income per share of $23.3, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The equipment maker now expects an annual total sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent against its previous outlook of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to report revenue of $19.92 billion, for the year.

PH was trading up by $5.89 percent at $491.86 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.