Parker-Hannifin Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 2025) results on Aug. 7, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.10 billion, indicating a decline of 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s number. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $7.08 per share, which has inched up 0.1% in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Parker-Hannifin this earnings season.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped PH’s Quarterly Performance

Solid momentum in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels is expected to have driven the Aerospace Systems segment’s performance. Healthy demand for its products and aftermarket support services in the general aviation market, driven by growth in air transport activities, is likely to have augmented its performance. Also, strength in its defense market, owing to an increase in U.S. and international defense spending volumes, is likely to have been beneficial.



The acquisition of Meggitt expanded its presence in the United Kingdom, positioning it well to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems. The buyout is also expected to augment the Aerospace Systems segment’s results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.64 billion, indicating 7.1% growth from the year-ago number.



Benefits from the Win Strategy, which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning and capital allocation policy, are expected to have aided PH’s margins in the fiscal fourth quarter. Notably, the Win strategy is the company’s business system that defines goals and initiatives, which enables long-term and sustainable growth.



However, challenging conditions in the off-highway end market are expected to have hurt the Diversified Industrial segment’s performance. Softness across the construction and agricultural sectors is likely to have weighed on both the North America and international businesses of the segment. Weakness in the transportation market, owing to lower demand for automotive cars, is also likely to affect its results.



The consensus estimate for the Diversified Industrial North America segment’s revenues is pinned at $2.05 billion, indicating a 7.9% decline year over year. The consensus mark for the Diversified Industrial International segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.41 billion, indicating a 1.4% decrease year over year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Parker-Hannifin Corporation price-eps-surprise | Parker-Hannifin Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: PH has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $7.10 per share, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: PH currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Another Company

Dover Corporation DOV reported earnings of $2.44 per share in second-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. This compares with earnings of $2.36 per share a year ago.



Dover posted revenues of $2.05 billion in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $2.18 billion.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in this reporting cycle.



Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 2025) results on Aug. 27.



Donaldson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.5%.



Eaton Corporation plc ETN has an Earnings ESP of +0.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Eaton’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.9%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.