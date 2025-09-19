Parker-Hannifin Expands Electrification Portfolio With Curtis Acquisition

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH recently completed the acquisition of Curtis Instruments, Inc. from Rehlko. The transaction carried a cash value of about $1 billion. The deal was announced in June 2025.



Based in Mount Kisco, NY, Curtis specializes in state-of-the-art motor control, battery management and vehicle instrumentation solutions for the electric and hybrid vehicle industry. Its product portfolio includes power conversion, motor speed controllers, instrumentation and input devices. In 2025, Curtis expects to generate revenues of roughly $320 million.

Acquisition Rationale of PH

The latest buyout is in sync with Parker-Hannifin’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and expand its market share. The inclusion of Curtis’ advanced control solutions will enable PH to enhance its industrial electrification portfolio and expand its reach in in-plant material handling and off-highway markets. This acquisition will also strengthen Parker-Hannifin’s electric motor and motion control capabilities, allowing it to provide more comprehensive electric and hybrid solutions to its customers.



It is worth noting that in September 2022, PH completed the acquisition of Meggitt plc, a global leader in motion and control technologies. The acquisition expanded Parker-Hannifin’s presence in the United Kingdom, positioning it well to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems.

PH’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

The company is benefiting from steady demand across end markets and higher orders within the Aerospace Systems segment. Strong momentum in commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels also bodes well.



The Win strategy is a business system that defines goals and initiatives, enabling Parker-Hannifin's long-term and sustainable growth. In the quarters ahead, the company is likely to benefit from its Win Strategy (version 3.0), which focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth, support margin performance and continue returning value to shareholders.



Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the stock has gained 18.8% compared with the industry’s 6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, weakness in the Diversified Industrial segment, due to softness in the off-highway end market and a decrease in demand for automotive cars, is worrisome for it. The company’s high debt level is an added woe.

