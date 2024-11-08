Parker-Hannifin exec Bracht sells 1,551 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Parker-Hannifin (PH) executive Berend Bracht disclosed the sale of 1,551 common shares of the company on November 6 at a price of $699.29 per share.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PH:
- Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $710 from $650 at Argus
- Parker-Hannifin completes divestiture of North America CFC Division
- Parker-Hannifin price target raised to $710 from $695 at Baird
- Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Q1 Earnings
- Parker-Hannifin reports Q1 adjusted EPS $6.20, consensus $6.14
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.