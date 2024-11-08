Parker-Hannifin exec Bracht sells 1,551 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Parker-Hannifin (PH) executive Berend Bracht disclosed the sale of 1,551 common shares of the company on November 6 at a price of $699.29 per share.

