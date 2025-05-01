PARKER-HANNIFIN Earnings Results: $PH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PARKER-HANNIFIN ($PH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $6.94 per share, beating estimates of $6.92 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $4,960,350,000, missing estimates of $5,135,738,259 by $-175,388,259.

PARKER-HANNIFIN Insider Trading Activity

PARKER-HANNIFIN insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R LEONTI (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,877 shares for an estimated $3,708,622

JENNIFER A PARMENTIER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $3,457,196 .

. ANDREW D ROSS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,864 shares for an estimated $3,434,180 .

. MARK J HART (EVP-HR & External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $2,791,268 .

. ROBERT W MALONE (VP & Pres.-Filtration Grp.) sold 3,945 shares for an estimated $2,762,446

THOMAS C GENTILE (VP-Global Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,430 shares for an estimated $1,703,825 .

. DINU J PAREL (VP & Chief Digital & Info Off.) sold 1,762 shares for an estimated $1,232,325

BEREND BRACHT (VP & Pres.- Motion Sys. Grp.) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $1,084,598

JAMES VERRIER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $825,981

JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

ANGELA R IVES (VP & Controller) sold 187 shares for an estimated $118,773

PARKER-HANNIFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 713 institutional investors add shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN stock to their portfolio, and 688 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARKER-HANNIFIN Government Contracts

We have seen $211,003,668 of award payments to $PH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PARKER-HANNIFIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

PARKER-HANNIFIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

PARKER-HANNIFIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024

