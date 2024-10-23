Parker-Hannifin Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a global powerhouse in motion and control technologies. Valued at $82.2 billion by market cap, the company plays a pivotal role in the industrial sector, providing a diverse range of products and solutions, including hydraulics, pneumatics, filtration, and fluid handling systems. It is expected to announce its fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings on Thursday, October 31, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PH to report a profit of $6.13 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.9% from $5.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. Its EPS of $6.77 in the previous quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 8.7% due to robust strength across businesses and operational improvement.

For the full year, analysts expect PH to report EPS of $26.68, up 4.9% from $25.44 in fiscal 2023.

PH stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 68.7% during this period. It has also outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 38.9% gains over the same time frame.

PH shares jumped more than 10% on Aug. 8 after reporting stellar Q4 earnings results, topping market expectations. It expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to be between $26.30 and $27 and revenue to rise between 1.5% and 4.5%.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PH stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, and the remaining two analysts give it a “Hold.”

The average analyst price target for PH is $698.50, indicating a potential upside of 11% from the prevailing market prices.

