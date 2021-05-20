Parker-Hannifin Corporation's (NYSE:PH) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.6x Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Parker-Hannifin could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:PH Price Based on Past Earnings May 20th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Parker-Hannifin.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Parker-Hannifin's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 16% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 59% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Parker-Hannifin is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Parker-Hannifin's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Parker-Hannifin's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Parker-Hannifin that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than Parker-Hannifin. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

