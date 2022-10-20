Parker-Hannifin Corporation's (NYSE:PH) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 26 October 2022. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Parker-Hannifin Corporation's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a market capitalization of US$34b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$18m over the year to June 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 8.3% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Parker-Hannifin Corporation pays Tom Williams north of the industry median. Furthermore, Tom Williams directly owns US$62m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success. Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$1.4m US$1.2m 8% Other US$17m US$16m 92% Total Compensation US$18m US$17m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Parker-Hannifin sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.4% per year. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Parker-Hannifin Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 49%, over three years, would leave most Parker-Hannifin Corporation shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for Parker-Hannifin that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

