Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Parker-Hannifin (PH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 1.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $464.03 in the previous session. Parker-Hannifin has gained 0.4% since the start of the year compared to the 14.2% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 20.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 2, 2023, Parker-Hannifin reported EPS of $5.96 versus consensus estimate of $5.33.

For the current fiscal year, Parker-Hannifin is expected to post earnings of $23.23 per share on $19.97 billion in revenues. This represents a 7.8% change in EPS on a 4.73% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $25.26 per share on $20.65 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.73% and 3.42%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Parker-Hannifin may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Parker-Hannifin has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16.4X versus its peer group's average of 13X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Parker-Hannifin currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Parker-Hannifin fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Parker-Hannifin shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.