Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $329.47, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $329.47, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $330.60 and a 39.54% increase over the 52 week low of $236.11.

PH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.17%, compared to an industry average of 27.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ph Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 14.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PH at 2.79%.

