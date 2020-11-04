Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Dividends
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $226.2, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $226.2, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $228.67 and a 143.23% increase over the 52 week low of $93.

PH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.27. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.86%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
  • John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 13.83% over the last 100 days. JKG has the highest percent weighting of PH at 1.23%.

