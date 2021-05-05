Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $313.76, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $313.76, representing a -3.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $323.80 and a 124.1% increase over the 52 week low of $140.01.

PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.74. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.29%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWS with an increase of 19.9% over the last 100 days. JHMI has the highest percent weighting of PH at 1.74%.

