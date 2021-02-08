Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $279.47, representing a -4.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $293.80 and a 200.51% increase over the 52 week low of $93.

PH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC). PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.98. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.82%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

Global X Funds (PAVE)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF (IWS)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAVE with an increase of 28.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PH at 2.96%.

