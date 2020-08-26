Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that PH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $209.53, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PH was $209.53, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $215.94 and a 125.3% increase over the 52 week low of $93.

PH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as AMTEK, Inc. (AME) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). PH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.27. Zacks Investment Research reports PH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.54%, compared to an industry average of -21.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PH Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 40.71% over the last 100 days. CZA has the highest percent weighting of PH at 1.98%.

