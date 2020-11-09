Parker-Hannifin Corporation Just Recorded A 51% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$3.2b, some 8.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.47, 51% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 15 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin is for revenues of US$13.3b in 2021, implying a small 2.2% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 10% to US$10.20. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.75 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.0% to US$251per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Parker-Hannifin, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$280 and the most bearish at US$140 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.2% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Parker-Hannifin is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Parker-Hannifin's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Parker-Hannifin going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Parker-Hannifin is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

