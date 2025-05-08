Parker Hannifin Corporation Announces Retirement of Filtration Group President Robert W. Malone and Successor Matthew A. Jacobson

Parker Hannifin announces Robert W. Malone's retirement and Matthew A. Jacobson's appointment as new Filtration Group President.

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced the retirement of Robert W. Malone, Vice President and President of the Filtration Group, effective August 31, 2025, after 12 years with the company. Matthew A. Jacobson, currently Vice President of Operations for the Motion Systems Group, will succeed Malone starting July 1, 2025. Malone, who has been with Parker since 2013 and played a key role in the company's growth and the integration of the 2017 CLARCOR acquisition, will assist during the transition. Jenny Parmentier, CEO and Chairman, praised Malone for his contributions and highlighted Parker's succession planning, noting Jacobson's extensive operational experience at the company as a strong foundation for future success. Jacobson has held various leadership roles since joining Parker in 2005 and holds degrees in Industrial Engineering and Business Administration.

Potential Positives

Robert W. Malone's leadership has significantly contributed to the success and growth of Parker's Filtration Group over the past 12 years.

Matthew A. Jacobson's promotion reflects the company's strong succession planning and leadership development, ensuring continuity in strategy and operations.

The successful integration of the acquired CLARCOR has been marked as a major achievement under Malone's leadership, reinforcing Parker's position in the filtration market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the retirement of a key executive, Robert W. Malone, may raise concerns about leadership stability and the future direction of the Filtration Group.

The transition to a new leader, Matthew A. Jacobson, could lead to uncertainty among employees, stakeholders, and customers regarding the effectiveness of the change and the continuation of the group's strategic initiatives.

FAQ

Who is retiring from Parker Hannifin Corporation?

Robert W. Malone, Vice President and President of the Filtration Group, is retiring on August 31, 2025.

Who will succeed Robert W. Malone at Parker Hannifin?

Matthew A. Jacobson will succeed him as Vice President and President of the Filtration Group, effective July 1, 2025.

How long has Robert W. Malone worked at Parker Hannifin?

Robert W. Malone has dedicated 12 years of service to Parker Hannifin, joining in 2013.

What role did Matthew A. Jacobson hold before his new position?

Before his new position, Matthew A. Jacobson was Vice President of Operations – Motion Systems Group.

What educational background does Matthew A. Jacobson have?

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from DePaul University.

CLEVELAND, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Robert W. Malone, Vice President and President – Filtration Group, will retire on August 31, 2025, after 12 years of dedicated service to the company.





Parker’s Board of Directors has elected Matthew A. Jacobson, currently Vice President of Operations – Motion Systems Group, to succeed Mr. Malone as Vice President and President – Filtration Group, effective July 1, 2025.





Mr. Malone was elected as Vice President and President – Filtration Group in 2014. He joined Parker in 2013 as Vice President of Operations for the Filtration Group. Previously, he spent 15 years in the filtration industry in various leadership roles. He led Parker’s Filtration Group through a period of significant growth and transformation and was a strong advocate for The Win Strategy™ to optimize the performance of the Group. He also led the successful integration of CLARCOR, which was acquired in 2017, and at the time was Parker’s largest acquisition, doubling the size of the Filtration Group. Mr. Malone will continue to serve as a Parker Vice President from July 1, 2025 through his retirement date, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.





“My thanks to Rob for his significant contributions to Parker’s success over many years and congratulations on his distinguished career,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “Rob has firmly established Parker as a global leader in this important growth market. Our robust succession planning process allows us to identify and develop outstanding leaders like Matt to seamlessly step into higher leadership roles and ensure the group’s continued success. Matt’s many years of experience as an operational leader within Parker will allow him to build on the strong foundation Rob has put in place.”





Mr. Jacobson has a long track record of successful operational leadership over his two decades at Parker. He joined the company in 2005 as Manufacturing Engineer for the Integrated Hydraulics Division. In 2007, he became Operations Manager and in 2008 Division Supply Chain Manager for the Hydraulic Cartridge Systems Division. He continued to progress through operational leadership roles as business unit manager and general manager across three different divisions within the Motion Systems Group. In 2020, he was named Group Vice President of Supply Chain for Motion Systems Group, and in 2021, was named to his current role as Vice President of Operations – Motion Systems Group.





Mr. Jacobson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. He also has a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.







About Parker Hannifin







Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at



www.parker.com



or @parkerhannifin.





