Parker Hannifin Corporation Announces Retirement of EMEA President Joachim Guhe and Appointment of Thomas Ottawa as Successor

Parker Hannifin announces Joachim Guhe's retirement and Thomas Ottawa's appointment as EMEA President effective July 1, 2025.

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced the retirement of Joachim Guhe, President of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Group, after 32 years with the company, effective June 30, 2025, with a transition period extending until August 31. Thomas Ottawa, the current Vice President of Operations for the Motion Systems Group in Europe, will succeed him on July 1, 2025. Andy Ross, President and COO, praised Guhe for his significant contributions and leadership in driving operational excellence and growth in the EMEA region. Ottawa, who has been with Parker since 1995 and has a strong track record in various senior roles, will oversee approximately 14,000 employees in 22 countries as he takes on this new leadership position.

Potential Positives

Joachim Guhe's retirement announcement highlights a successful 32-year career at Parker Hannifin, showcasing the company's ability to develop and retain talent within its leadership ranks.

Thomas Ottawa is appointed as the new President for the EMEA region, signaling continuity in leadership with someone who has nearly 30 years of experience within Parker and a proven record of success in driving performance.

The transition process is planned with Mr. Guhe remaining until August 31, 2025, ensuring a smooth leadership change that could enhance stability and confidence among employees and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Retirement of a long-term executive could create uncertainty in leadership during the transition period.

Potential impact on the company's performance and strategic direction in the EMEA region during the leadership change.

The replacement executive, while experienced, does not have extensive experience at the highest levels of leadership, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness of the transition.

FAQ

Who is retiring from Parker Hannifin in 2025?

Joachim Guhe, President of the EMEA Group, is retiring after 32 years of service.

When will Joachim Guhe officially retire?

Mr. Guhe will officially retire on June 30, 2025, but will remain until August 31 for a transition.

Who will succeed Joachim Guhe as EMEA President?

Thomas Ottawa has been appointed to succeed Joachim Guhe as President of the EMEA Group, effective July 1, 2025.

What roles has Thomas Ottawa held at Parker Hannifin?

Thomas Ottawa has held various roles, including Graduate Trainee, General Manager, and Vice President of Operations.

How long has Thomas Ottawa been with Parker Hannifin?

Thomas Ottawa has been with Parker Hannifin for nearly 30 years, having joined in 1995.

Full Release



CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Joachim Guhe, President - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Group, will retire after 32 years of dedicated service. Mr. Guhe will step down from his current role on June 30, 2025, but continue with the company until August 31, 2025, to ensure a successful leadership transition.





The company has appointed Thomas Ottawa, currently Vice President of Operations - Motion Systems Group Europe, to succeed Mr. Guhe as President - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Group, effective July 1, 2025.





“In the more than three decades he spent with us, Joachim progressed from an entry level role to head of the critically important EMEA region, and then led EMEA through improvements that drove operational excellence and led to significant growth and margin expansion,” said Andy Ross, President and Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to his many contributions over the years, we thank Joachim for a career that exemplifies Parker leadership and wish him the very best in retirement.”





Mr. Guhe joined Parker in 1993 as a Product Cost Accountant in Bielefeld, Germany. He progressed through increasingly senior roles across Parker’s Fluid Connectors, Engineered Materials and Filtration Groups, including as division General Manager and Vice President of Operations. In his current role as EMEA President, he has been responsible for leading Parker’s sales companies and commercial operations in the region, as well as its HR, Finance, IT, Marketing and Supply Chain functions.





Commenting on Mr. Ottawa’s new role as President for the EMEA Region, Mr. Ross said, “Thomas will take on this important leadership role with nearly 30 years of Parker experience, a deep knowledge of our global operations and a proven record of success.” He added, “We are highly confident the EMEA region will continue to thrive under his guidance and are fortunate to have such a strong leader to drive our performance to even greater levels.”





Mr. Ottawa joined Parker in 1995 as a Graduate Trainee with the Fluid Connectors Group Europe, where he held positions of increasing responsibility, including as division General Manager. He became General Manager of the Prädifa Technology Division in 2015. Mr. Ottawa was promoted to his current role as Vice President of Operations - Motion Systems Group EMEA in 2019 and has been instrumental in improving the group’s financial performance and driving profitable growth in the region. In his new role as EMEA President, he will oversee nearly 14,000 team members across 22 countries. He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bochum in Germany.







About Parker Hannifin







Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at





www.parker.com





or @parkerhannifin.





###



