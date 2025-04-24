Parker Hannifin Corporation Announces 10% Dividend Increase, Marking 300 Consecutive Quarterly Payments

Parker Hannifin declares a $1.80 quarterly dividend, a 10% increase, marking 300 consecutive payments.

Parker Hannifin Corporation has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock, representing a 10% increase from the previous dividend of $1.63. This dividend is to be paid on June 6, 2025, to shareholders recorded by May 9, 2025, marking the company's 300th consecutive quarterly dividend. CEO Jenny Parmentier noted this increase reflects the Board's confidence in the company's financial stability and ability to generate robust cash flows. Parker Hannifin has a strong history of increasing its annual dividend for 69 consecutive fiscal years, placing it among the top five dividend increase records in the S&P 500.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share, representing a 10% increase over the previous dividend, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This will be the 300th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Parker Hannifin, highlighting the company's long-standing reliability and stability in providing shareholder returns.

The announcement reflects the Board’s confidence in Parker Hannifin's strong financial position and ability to generate robust cash flows, indicating sound management and operational success.

Parker Hannifin has increased its annual dividend per share for 69 consecutive fiscal years, placing it among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500, which may enhance its attractiveness to investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy disclaimer about forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainties and risks that could impact future performance, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's outlook.

There is a potential implication of reliance on past performance and a caution against placing undue reliance on future projections, which may signal instability or caution.

FAQ

What is the new dividend amount for Parker Hannifin shareholders?

Parker Hannifin has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock.

When will the declared dividend be payable?

The dividend is payable on June 6, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased compared to the previous quarter?

The dividend represents a 10% increase from the previous amount of $1.63 per share.

How long has Parker Hannifin been paying dividends?

Parker Hannifin will pay its 300th consecutive quarterly dividend, continuing a trend for 69 years.

Who is the CEO of Parker Hannifin?

The CEO of Parker Hannifin is Jenny Parmentier.

$PH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$PH Insider Trading Activity

$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R LEONTI (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,877 shares for an estimated $3,708,622

JENNIFER A PARMENTIER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $3,457,196 .

. ANDREW D ROSS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,864 shares for an estimated $3,434,180 .

. MARK J HART (EVP-HR & External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $2,791,268 .

. ROBERT W MALONE (VP & Pres.-Filtration Grp.) sold 3,945 shares for an estimated $2,762,446

THOMAS C GENTILE (VP-Global Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,430 shares for an estimated $1,703,825 .

. DINU J PAREL (VP & Chief Digital & Info Off.) sold 1,762 shares for an estimated $1,232,325

BEREND BRACHT (VP & Pres.- Motion Sys. Grp.) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $1,084,598

JAMES VERRIER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $825,981

JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

ANGELA R IVES (VP & Controller) sold 187 shares for an estimated $118,773

$PH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 704 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 671 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$PH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024

CLEVELAND, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025. The dividend is payable June 6, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share and will be the 300



th



consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.





“This dividend increase reflects the Board’s confidence in our financial position and continued ability to generate strong cash flows through the business cycle,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance and strong balance sheet give us the flexibility to strategically deploy capital to create shareholder value, including increasing our annual per share dividend record to 69 fiscal years.”





Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.









