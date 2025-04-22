Parker Hannifin Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings on May 1, 2025

Parker Hannifin will announce fiscal Q3 earnings on May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors.

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings on May 1, 2025, before market opening, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. During this call, the company will discuss its quarterly results and answer questions from investors and analysts. The call will be webcast on Parker's investor website, where it will also be archived for later replay. Parker Hannifin, a leading company in motion and control technologies, boasts a long history of innovation and has maintained consecutive annual dividend increases for 68 years, ranking among the top five in the S&P 500 for this achievement.

$PH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$PH Insider Trading Activity

$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R LEONTI (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,877 shares for an estimated $3,708,622

JENNIFER A PARMENTIER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $3,457,196 .

. ANDREW D ROSS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,864 shares for an estimated $3,434,180 .

. MARK J HART (EVP-HR & External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $2,791,268 .

. ROBERT W MALONE (VP & Pres.-Filtration Grp.) sold 3,945 shares for an estimated $2,762,446

THOMAS C GENTILE (VP-Global Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,430 shares for an estimated $1,703,825 .

. DINU J PAREL (VP & Chief Digital & Info Off.) sold 1,762 shares for an estimated $1,232,325

BEREND BRACHT (VP & Pres.- Motion Sys. Grp.) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $1,084,598

JAMES VERRIER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $825,981

JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

ANGELA R IVES (VP & Controller) sold 187 shares for an estimated $118,773

$PH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$PH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2025 third quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and securities analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor website at





investors.parker.com





with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.





Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.





###



