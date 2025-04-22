Stocks
Parker Hannifin Corporation to Announce Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings on May 1, 2025

April 22, 2025 — 05:12 pm EDT

Parker Hannifin will announce fiscal Q3 earnings on May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Parker Hannifin Corporation announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings on May 1, 2025, before market opening, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. During this call, the company will discuss its quarterly results and answer questions from investors and analysts. The call will be webcast on Parker's investor website, where it will also be archived for later replay. Parker Hannifin, a leading company in motion and control technologies, boasts a long history of innovation and has maintained consecutive annual dividend increases for 68 years, ranking among the top five in the S&P 500 for this achievement.

Potential Positives

  • Parker Hannifin will be releasing its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
  • The company has a longstanding history of increasing annual dividends, having done so for 68 consecutive years, which underscores its financial stability and attractiveness to investors.
  • The upcoming conference call provides a platform for direct communication between the company and institutional investors, fostering investor relations and engagement.
  • Parker Hannifin's status as a Fortune 250 company highlights its significant position and influence within theglobal market

Potential Negatives

  • None

FAQ

When will Parker Hannifin release its fiscal 2025 Q3 earnings?

Parker Hannifin will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings on May 1, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is the conference call for the earnings release?

The conference call will take place at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on May 1, 2025.

Where can I listen to theearnings conference call

The conference call will be webcast on Parker's investor website at investors.parker.com.

Will theearnings callbe available for later listening?

Yes, the webcast will be archived and available for replay later on the same day.

How long has Parker Hannifin been increasing its dividend?

Parker Hannifin has increased its annual dividend per share for 68 consecutive fiscal years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PH Insider Trading Activity

$PH insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH R LEONTI (VP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,877 shares for an estimated $3,708,622
  • JENNIFER A PARMENTIER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,906 shares for an estimated $3,457,196.
  • ANDREW D ROSS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,864 shares for an estimated $3,434,180.
  • MARK J HART (EVP-HR & External Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,957 shares for an estimated $2,791,268.
  • ROBERT W MALONE (VP & Pres.-Filtration Grp.) sold 3,945 shares for an estimated $2,762,446
  • THOMAS C GENTILE (VP-Global Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,430 shares for an estimated $1,703,825.
  • DINU J PAREL (VP & Chief Digital & Info Off.) sold 1,762 shares for an estimated $1,232,325
  • BEREND BRACHT (VP & Pres.- Motion Sys. Grp.) sold 1,551 shares for an estimated $1,084,598
  • JAMES VERRIER sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $825,981
  • JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983.
  • MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947
  • ANGELA R IVES (VP & Controller) sold 187 shares for an estimated $118,773

$PH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $PH stock to their portfolio, and 660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • STATE STREET CORP added 3,606,809 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,294,038,728
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,139,265 shares (+116370.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,606,717
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,137,564 shares (+99.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $723,524,830
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 673,302 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $428,240,271
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 657,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $418,173,824
  • FMR LLC removed 590,440 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,537,553
  • DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 402,161 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,786,460

$PH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$PH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025
  • Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $842.0 on 11/13/2024

Full Release



CLEVELAND, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2025 third quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and securities analysts. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor website at


investors.parker.com


with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.



Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.



###



 



