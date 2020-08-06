Parker Hannifin Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $295.72 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $413.67 million, or $3.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $3.16 billion from $3.68 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.55 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q4): $3.16 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year.

