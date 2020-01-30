Markets
Parker Hannifin Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $204.47 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $311.74 million, or $2.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.50 billion from $3.47 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $2.54 vs. $2.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 to $10.85

