Parker Hannifin Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $785.0 million, or $6.01 per share. This compares with $709.0 million, or $5.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $884.0 million or $6.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $5.186 billion from $5.095 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $785.0 Mln. vs. $709.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.01 vs. $5.44 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.186 Bln vs. $5.095 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $26.30 to $27.00

