Parker Hannifin Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $960.87 million, or $7.37 per share. This compares with $726.57 million, or $5.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $903.84 million or $6.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $4.960 billion from $5.074 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.60 to $26.80

