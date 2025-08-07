Parker Hannifin Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

Markets
(RTTNews) - Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $923 million, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $785 million, or $6.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Parker Hannifin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $992 million or $7.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $5.243 billion from $5.187 billion last year.

Parker Hannifin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $923 Mln. vs. $785 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.15 vs. $6.01 last year. -Revenue: $5.243 Bln vs. $5.187 Bln last year.

