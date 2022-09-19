Markets
KAMN

Parker-Hannifin Completes Sale Of Aircraft Wheel And Brake Division - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) has completed the sale of Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division to Kaman (KAMN). On September 13, 2022, Parker announced it has completed the acquisition of Meggitt. The European Commission previously cleared Parker's acquisition of Meggitt conditional on full compliance with the commitments offered by Parker, including the divestment of Parker's Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division.

Parker's Aircraft Wheel and Brake Division is a manufacturer of aircraft wheel and brake systems and related hydraulic products for general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, and military aircraft markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KAMNPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular