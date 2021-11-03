Parker Hannifin Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $299.23, changing hands as low as $298.17 per share. Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $216.92 per share, with $324.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $300.44. The PH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

